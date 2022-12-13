Left Menu

SC Collegium recommends 5 names to Centre for appointment as apex court judges

The Collegiums recommendations, if accepted by the Centre, will raise the total number of judges in the apex court to 33 against the sanctioned strength of 34 including the CJI.The Supreme Court Collegium also recommended the elevation of three high court judges as chief justices of the high courts of Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and Gauhati.Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra of Uttarakhand High Court has been sent to Jharkhand High Court.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 22:11 IST
SC Collegium recommends 5 names to Centre for appointment as apex court judges
  • Country:
  • India

The six-member Collegium led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday recommended five judges, including Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sanjay Karol, the chief justices of Rajasthan and Patna high courts, for elevation as judges of the top court. Besides Justices Mithal and Karol, the Collegium also recommended the name of Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, the Chief Justice of Manipur High Court, for appointment as a Supreme Court judge, the recommendations uploaded on the apex court's website said. The Collegium also recommended the name of Ahsanuddin Amanullah, a judge of the Patna High Court, as SC judge. It recommended Justice Manoj Misra, a judge of the Allahabad High Court, for elevation as an apex court judge. The Collegium's recommendations, if accepted by the Centre, will raise the total number of judges in the apex court to 33 against the sanctioned strength of 34 including the CJI.

The Supreme Court Collegium also recommended the elevation of three high court judges as chief justices of the high courts of Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and Gauhati.

Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra of Uttarakhand High Court has been sent to Jharkhand High Court. Justice N Kotiswar Singh of the Gauhati High Court has been sent to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. Justice K. Vinod Chandran of Kerala High Court will be the new chief justice of the Gauhati High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022