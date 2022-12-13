Left Menu

Nitish hands appointment letters to 454 new recruits in Bihar govt

The total strength of women in the state police is around 29,000, which is the highest in the country, Kumar said.We are working for the development of all the sections of the society, he added.Among the new recruits were 134 officials of the Food and Consumer Protection Department, 119 of the Rural Development Department, 61 of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department and 52 of the Home Department.They were recruited through the Bihar Public Service Commission BPSC.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 13-12-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 22:50 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday handed appointment letters to 454 newly-recruited officials in nine departments of the state government.

Speaking at the function, he said the process of filling the pending vacancies in the state government will be expedited.

''We have increased the representation of women in every department. The increased presence of women in the state's police force has not only empowered women but also made the constabulary more efficient and effective. The total strength of women in the state police is around 29,000, which is the highest in the country,'' Kumar said.

''We are working for the development of all the sections of the society,'' he added.

Among the new recruits were 134 officials of the Food and Consumer Protection Department, 119 of the Rural Development Department, 61 of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department and 52 of the Home Department.

They were recruited through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

