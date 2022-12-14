Left Menu

Bahamas judge denies Bankman-Fried bail request, remands him to prison

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 03:37 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 03:37 IST
Bahamas Chief Magistrate JoyAnn Ferguson-Pratt on Tuesday denied a bail application by former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, remanding him to the Bahamas State Department of Corrections until Feb. 8.

The judge said Bankman-Fried's risk of flight was so great that he should be remanded to custody and adjourned the case until Feb. 8.

