Bahamas judge denies Bankman-Fried bail request, remands him to prison

Bahamas Chief Magistrate JoyAnn Ferguson-Pratt on Tuesday denied a bail application by former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, remanding him to the Bahamas State Department of Corrections until Feb. 8.

The judge said Bankman-Fried's risk of flight was so great that he should be remanded to custody and adjourned the case until Feb. 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)