UP gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari arrested by ED in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a money laundering case after he was produced before a local court in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Ansari, a five-time former MLA, was lodged in a jail at Banda in Uttar Pradesh. The 59-year-old was questioned by the ED in this case last year.

He was taken into custody by the ED under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was produced before a court in Prayagraj on the basis of a production warrant moved by the agency, according to official sources.

His MLA son Abbas Ansari was also arrested by the federal probe agency in November after questioning at its sub zonal office in Prayagraj. This was followed by the arrest of Mukhtar Ansari's brother-in-law Atif Raza.

The money laundering case against Mukhtar Ansari stems from multiple FIRs lodged by the Uttar Pradesh Police apart from two more FIRs lodged against a company called Vikas Constructions (a partnership firm) that was run by his wife, two brother-in-laws (including Atif Raza) and others.

Mukhtar Ansari is under the ED scanner in connection with at least 49 criminal cases booked against him including those on charges of land grabbing, murder and extortion.

He faces trial in Uttar Pradesh in several cases, including attempt to murder and murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)