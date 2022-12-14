Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-12-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 12:45 IST
Mullaperiyar dam level crosses 141 ft, Second flood warning issued
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
An alert has been sounded by Kerala as the water level in Mullaperiyar Dam here crossed 141 ft on Wednesday.

The district authorities here said the 'second flood warning' was issued as the water level in the reservoir touched 141 ft at 6 AM.

''The water level reached 141.20 ft at 12 PM. If the excess water is released, it will reach the Idukki Reservoir in the downstream,'' an official source said.

The maximum permissible limit of water storage in the dam is 142 ft, District Collector Sheeba George said in a statement.

There are chances of releasing extra water by opening its shutters if the water level touches the maximum permissible limit, she said.

The departments concerned and its heads should take emergency steps as per the government directives in this regard if there is any situation of releasing excess water.

Necessary alerts should also be passed on to the local people and the media based on information from the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

