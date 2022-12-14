Left Menu

Search operation to trace suspected terrorists underway in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 14-12-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 13:15 IST
Search operation to trace suspected terrorists underway in J-K's Rajouri
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces Wednesday launched a cordon and search operation in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Rajouri following information about suspicious movement, officials said.

The villagers of Muradpur, six kms from Rajouri town, reported movement of two suspected persons, believed to be terrorists, in the village around 4 am, the officials said.

After getting information, Police along with Army immediately launched a joint search operation in the village and adjoining areas but there was no trace of the suspected persons so far, they said.

The officials said the operation is in progress when last reports were received.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022