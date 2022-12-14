CBI has registered 15 cases on allegations of derogatory posts on govt, Constitutional functionaries since 2019: Min

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered 15 cases on the allegations of derogatory posts on government and Constitutional functionaries since 2019, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Out of these 15 cases, six cases are under investigation; while in 9 cases, 28 charge sheets have been filed against 28 accused persons, he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. All the cases, in which charge sheets have been filed, are under trial, Singh said. ''CBI has registered a total number of 15 cases on the allegations of derogatory posts on government and Constitutional functionaries since 2019 and up to 30.11.2022,'' he added. The section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 empowers the government of India to block information from public access under specific conditions of: (i) interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, (ii) defence of India, (iii) security of the State, (iv) friendly relations with foreign States or (v) public order or (vi) for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognisable offence relating to above, the minister's reply said.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is empowered to issue blocking directions after following due process as envisaged in the Information Technology (Procedure Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)