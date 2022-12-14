Left Menu

SHO in Baghpat suspended for making 'indecent' remarks against women colleagues

The action came after some women constables alleged that SHO Devendra Kumar Tyagi made objectionable remarks against them.The matter was looked into by the Circle Officer and the findings were submitted to the Superintendent of Police. Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadon said on Wednesday that the women constables had submitted an application to his office on December 11 accusing Tyagi of using indecent language.

PTI | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 14-12-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 16:16 IST
SHO in Baghpat suspended for making 'indecent' remarks against women colleagues
The Station House Officer (SHO) of Khekra Police Station here has been suspended for passing "indecent" comments against his female colleagues, police said on Wednesday. The action came after some women constables alleged that SHO Devendra Kumar Tyagi made objectionable remarks against them.

The matter was looked into by the Circle Officer and the findings were submitted to the Superintendent of Police. Acting on the report, the SSP suspended the SHO and ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter. Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadon said on Wednesday that the women constables had submitted an application to his office on December 11 accusing Tyagi of using indecent language. An Internal Complaints Committee, headed by Circle Officer Preeta, has been appointed, for further action as per rules.

