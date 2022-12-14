Indian worker killed in a construction site accident in Singapore

A 32-year-old Indian national has died at a construction site in Singapore after the boom of a lorry crane he was working on, fell, striking and pinning him against the lorry bed, weeks after another Indian worker was killed in another work site mishap.

The incident occurred when the Indian worker was unloading steel bars from a lorry crane along with his co-worker at a construction site on Tuesday in the West Region's Tengah Garden Avenue, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to an accident at the construction site.

The victim was not identified in the ministry's statement. A paramedic from the SCDF pronounced him dead at the scene.

A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly causing death by a negligent act, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

According to a report by Channel News Asia, the occupier of the site and employer, Woh Hup, has been instructed to stop all lifting operations involving lorry cranes.

There have been 44 workplace fatalities in Singapore this year, the report quoted the MOM as saying.

This is the second construction accident in Singapore involving the death of an Indian national in the past few days. On November 29, a 41-year-old Indian national died after falling into the sea off Jurong Island while he was engaged in scaffolding works.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)