Russia shells regional HQ in Kherson central square, Ukraine says
Russian forces firing multiple rocket launchers hit the regional administration building on the central square of the recently liberated southern city of Kherson on Wednesday, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office said.
Ukraine recaptured Kherson from Russian forces on Nov. 11, prompting days of celebrations on the square by city residents and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the square on Nov. 14 to hail the end of the Russian occupation.
Russian forces have been shelling Kherson from the opposite side of the Dnipro River since leaving the city.
