U.S. welcomes EU draft decision on data privacy -Commerce Secretary

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 19:27 IST
U.S. welcomes EU draft decision on data privacy -Commerce Secretary

The United States welcomes the European Union's draft decision on data privacy as a critical next step, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday, as the two parties try to seal a data transfer pact.

"We are closely reviewing the draft decision," Raimondo said in a statement. "We are committed to working with the European Commission to implement the Data Protection Board and to facilitate the transfers of personal data that benefit individuals and companies in the EU and U.S."

