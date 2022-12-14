Haryana merges, re-organises depts having similar nature of work

The Haryana cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to merge and re-organise some departments having similar nature of work, with a view to bring in synergy in their functioning, streamline work and improve administrative efficiency.

The Directorate, Utilities and Authorities, will continue to function as before. No staff cadres will be merged at present to avoid legal issues of seniority, an official statement said.

A proposal to this effect was approved by the Haryana Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here, it added.

As per the cabinet decision, now the departments of New and Renewable Energy has been merged with the Power Department and it will be known as the Department of Energy.

Similarly, the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes department and the Social Justice and Empowerment department has been merged and will be known as the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of SCs and BCs and Antyodaya, as per the statement.

''The Electronic and IT industry has become tightly linked with all kinds of industrial activity. Therefore, the state government has decided to dissolve the Department of Electronics and Information Technology and to bring the electronics manufacturing and private IT within the ambit of the Industries and Commerce Department,'' it said.

The existing work of the Department of Electronics and Information Technology has been allocated to different existing departments. The work or subjects related to the IT industry has been re-allocated to the Industries Department, it said.

The work and subjects associated with e-governance and the use of IT in projects or governance be re-allocated to the Citizens Resources Information Department, and the Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited as an entity be kept as it is and be allocated to the Department of Industries.

The Department of Higher Education, Technical Education and Science and Technology has been merged into a single department with the nomenclature ''Department of Higher Education''.

The Archaeology and Museums Department has been merged with the Tourism Department and the entity will be renamed ''Department of Heritage and Tourism''.

The Forests and Wildlife Department and the Department of Environment and Climate Change have been merged into a single department as the Department of Environment, Forests and Wildlife.

The Art and Culture Department has been merged with Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, and renamed as Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department.

Likewise, the Youth Affairs component of the Sports Department has been merged with the Skill Development and Industrial Training Department and Employment Department.

The nomenclature has been renamed as ''Department of Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship''. The new department will look at youth affairs in a comprehensive manner including skilling, training, skill education.

The Monitoring and Coordination departments and the department of Administrative Reforms have been merged into a single existing department called the General Administration Department.

The department of Consolidation and the department of Revenue and Disaster Management have been merged and renamed as the Revenue and Disaster Management department.

The Directorate of Fire Services, Fire Safety will be shifted from the Urban Local Bodies to the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management.

