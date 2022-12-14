Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 20:40 IST
Chinese spy ship exits Indian Ocean Region
Chinese missile and satellite tracking ship 'Yuan Wang V' has exited the Indian Ocean after spending over a week in the region, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

The Chinese spy ship, known to be fitted with various tracking and surveillance devices, entered the Indian Ocean around December 5 ahead of a plan by India for a likely test firing of a long-range ballistic missile in the Bay of Bengal, they said.

The Indian Navy kept a close eye on the movement of the ship.

The docking of the ship at Hambantota port in August had triggered a diplomatic row between India and Sri Lanka.

Open source intelligence expert Damien Symon on Monday tweeted that ''Yuan Wang 5, #China's missile and satellite tracking vessel has entered the #IndianOcean region.'' There was no official comment on either entry or exit of the ship from the Indian Ocean Region.

The visit of the Chinese ship to the Indian Ocean comes amid increasing concerns over growing forays into the region by Chinese military and research vessels.

India is bolstering defence and security ties in the Indian Ocean with like-minded countries in the backdrop of concerns over China's growing forays into the region, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

