Important heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, December 14: * HC asked the Centre to justify different pay scale of 'Agniveers' and regular sepoys in the Indian Army if their job profile is the same.

* Taking note of the problems faced by a student with visual impairment, HC said children with disabilities should be provided free uniforms and computer and transportation fee waiver to ensure they are not deprived of proper education at government-run Kendriya Vidyalayas.

* HC asked its registry to inform it about any existing court ruling or practice directions requiring the impleadment of a victim or informant in bail pleas or appeals in cases of sexual offences.

* Responding to E Abubacker's plea against a trial court order refusing to release him on medical grounds, the NIA told HC that the jailed former chairman of the outlawed Popular Front of India is "absolutely fine" and receiving treatment. * HC made it clear that no further adjournment shall be granted on a petition by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Soren, who has challenged the proceedings initiated against him by the Lokpal on the basis of a complaint by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

* HC said a court cannot treat Facebook posts as determinative of the location of a person at a particular point of time.

