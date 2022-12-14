Left Menu

Important heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, December 14:

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 20:46 IST
Important heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, December 14:
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Important heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, December 14: * HC asked the Centre to justify different pay scale of 'Agniveers' and regular sepoys in the Indian Army if their job profile is the same.

* Taking note of the problems faced by a student with visual impairment, HC said children with disabilities should be provided free uniforms and computer and transportation fee waiver to ensure they are not deprived of proper education at government-run Kendriya Vidyalayas.

* HC asked its registry to inform it about any existing court ruling or practice directions requiring the impleadment of a victim or informant in bail pleas or appeals in cases of sexual offences.

* Responding to E Abubacker's plea against a trial court order refusing to release him on medical grounds, the NIA told HC that the jailed former chairman of the outlawed Popular Front of India is "absolutely fine" and receiving treatment. * HC made it clear that no further adjournment shall be granted on a petition by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Soren, who has challenged the proceedings initiated against him by the Lokpal on the basis of a complaint by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

* HC said a court cannot treat Facebook posts as determinative of the location of a person at a particular point of time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022