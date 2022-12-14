Law and order collapsed in Punjab, alleges SAD

Amritsar, Dec 14 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday slammed the AAP government in Punjab, alleging the law and order has ''collapsed'' in the state.

He said he visited many families affected by the recent ''spate of extortions and killings'' and was told that the police force was completely ''ineffective''.

''Investment has already stopped coming into Punjab. Even ordinary businessmen are shifting base to Haryana. Extortion calls have become a norm and people are too afraid to go to the police. Such a state of affairs has never been witnessed in Punjab'', Badal alleged.

He said his party was holding a meeting of its core committee on Thursday to decide on the next course of action to force the AAP government to ''wrest control of the state from the hands of gangsters.'' Meanwhile, Badal appealed to the Sikh community to ''defeat forces bent on breaking Sikh institutions and wresting control over them by installing their puppets at top positions''.

Speaking to the media after participating in the 102nd anniversary of the SAD during the course of which he participated in the 'ardas' (prayer) following completion of 'Akhand Path' here, the SAD president said it was unfortunate that the ''Centre wanted to install its rubber stamps as heads of Sikh institutions''.

He asserted that no one should interfere in the internal matters of the community.

''We have a right to religious freedom. It should be respected'', he added.

He said the SAD had always trodden the path shown by the Guru Sahiban and would continue to work on the maxim of 'sarbat da bhala' (welfare of all).

''We know there can be progress in Punjab only if there is respect for all religions and communities and we are committed to taking everyone together to achieve this'', he said.

