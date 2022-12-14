Left Menu

Haryana Assembly protocol panel summons officers for not replying to queries of 5 MLAs

The Committee on Violation of Protocol Norms and Contemptuous Behavior of government officials has summoned some senior Haryana government officers for allegedly not replying to the queries of five MLAs even after two reminders.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 14-12-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 23:07 IST
The Committee on Violation of Protocol Norms and Contemptuous Behavior of government officials has summoned some senior Haryana government officers for allegedly not replying to the queries of five MLAs even after two reminders. The legislators had sent letters to the officers concerned on September 14. The reply should have been within 21 days.

BJP MLA and chairman of the eight-member committee Aseem Goel on Wednesday said the panel has taken serious note of the matter and summoned some senior officers of the departments concerned next week to seek an explanation for the delay. After their response, a report will be submitted to the Assembly speaker, he said.

The five MLAs, Jagbir Malik, Varun Chaudhary and Neeraj Sharma of the Congress, Sita Ram Yadav of the BJP and Abhay Singh Chautala of the INLD, had sought a response to some queries from some departments, including that of agriculture, urban local bodies and panchayat but did not get a response even after two reminders.

The MLAs then filed a complaint with Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta who referred the matter to the House Protocol Committee.

Goel said those officers who do not pay heed to the communications from MLAs shall be taken to task. Ignoring people's representatives will not be tolerated, he said.

Not attending the phone calls of MLAs, not ensuring adequate and proper seating arrangement during government functions, delay in sending invitation cards, not replying to their letters and many other such acts by government officers may amount to discourteous and contemptuous behaviour, Goel said. In case any legislator faces humiliation by any officer, the MLA would be required to submit a written complaint alleging protocol violation to the Speaker, he added.

