Jharkhand Guv seeks report on investigations into Ranchi violence, ropeway mishap

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais sought a report from the state government on the ropeway mishap in Deoghar and the violence in Ranchi, expressing displeasure over the delay in the investigations by the two committees formed to probe these cases.

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan said that the governor expressed surprise that no inquiry report has been submitted to the state government by the committees despite a timeline of two months.

Three persons were killed in the ropeway accident in Deoghar on April 10 and it took the Air Force, Army and NDRF 46 hours to rescue all the 60 passengers stranded in cable cars at Trikut Hills.

In June, two people were killed and two dozen critically injured as violent protests rocked Ranchi over now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Bais has written to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, drawing his attention to the two incidents, the statement issued on Wednesday night said.

''He has mentioned that on April 10 there was a rope-way accident at Trikut hill in Deoghar district. A committee was constituted by the State Government on April 19 to investigate the said accident. The committee was to submit the inquiry report in two months,'' it said.

''Similarly, on June 10 a serious incident of communal violence and police firing took place in Ranchi city. For the investigation of the said incident, a committee of senior officials was constituted by the State Government, which was to submit the inquiry report in two months,'' it added.

However, no inquiry report has been submitted to the state government so far, the statement said.

In response to information sought from the chief secretary by Raj Bhavan, an incomplete report related to the Deoghar ropeway accident was sent, it said.

''According to the information received from the newspapers, the investigation by the committee formed to investigate the Ranchi communal incident has been stopped long back. The governor termed it as surprising that no monitoring has been done from the state government level in the investigation of such important incidents,'' the statement said.

The governor has directed the state to apprise him of the probe report and action taken in both cases, it said.

