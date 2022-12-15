Left Menu

Maha: Two held in Bhiwandi for resisting arrest, attacking cops

Two persons were arrested for allegedly attacking policemen in Bhiwandi in Maharashtras Thane district, an official said on Thursday.The siblings attacked two policemen while resisting arrest for alleged possession of codeine phosphate, a drug usually used to treat pain, the Nizampura police station official said.The incident took place near Gamdevi temple in Sangampada on Wednesday afternoon.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-12-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 13:17 IST
Maha: Two held in Bhiwandi for resisting arrest, attacking cops
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested for allegedly attacking policemen in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

The siblings attacked two policemen while resisting arrest for alleged possession of codeine phosphate, a drug usually used to treat pain, the Nizampura police station official said.

''The incident took place near Gamdevi temple in Sangampada on Wednesday afternoon. The two had knives with which they scared police and bystanders. The duo them manhandled two personnel of the police team,'' he said.

They have been arrested under relevant Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for possession of codeine phosphate and other Indian Penal Code provisions for attacking police and resisting arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022