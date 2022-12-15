Maha: Two held in Bhiwandi for resisting arrest, attacking cops

Two persons were arrested for allegedly attacking policemen in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

The siblings attacked two policemen while resisting arrest for alleged possession of codeine phosphate, a drug usually used to treat pain, the Nizampura police station official said.

''The incident took place near Gamdevi temple in Sangampada on Wednesday afternoon. The two had knives with which they scared police and bystanders. The duo them manhandled two personnel of the police team,'' he said.

They have been arrested under relevant Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for possession of codeine phosphate and other Indian Penal Code provisions for attacking police and resisting arrest.

