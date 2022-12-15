Left Menu

Farmer, pregnant wife killed over land in UP village

Additional Superintendent of Police Rural Siddharth Verma said that Udayveer informed them that his uncle and cousin along with three others had killed his brother and sister-in-law by hitting them with an iron rod on their heads.On the basis of the complaint we have arrested Amar Singh and his son Satendra.

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 15-12-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 13:17 IST
Farmer, pregnant wife killed over land in UP village
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A pregnant woman and her 32-year-old farmer husband in Lahadora village here were killed with blows to their heads allegedly by their relatives over some land on Thursday, police said. The couple's bodies were found lying on a cot inside their house. Two people allegedly involved in the murder have been arrested, they said.

According to police, Somveer had married Kushboo, 26, a native of Bihar, two years ago. The couple was expecting its first child. Udayveer, a brother of Somveer, in his police complaint alleged that his brother and sister-in-law were killed by their uncle Amar Singh, his son Satendra, and three others over land. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Siddharth Verma said that Udayveer informed them that his uncle and cousin along with three others had killed his brother and sister-in-law by hitting them with an iron rod on their heads.

''On the basis of the complaint we have arrested Amar Singh and his son Satendra. Further investigation is underway,'' said the officer. The bodies were sent for post mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022