Farmer, pregnant wife killed over land in UP village

A pregnant woman and her 32-year-old farmer husband in Lahadora village here were killed with blows to their heads allegedly by their relatives over some land on Thursday, police said. The couple's bodies were found lying on a cot inside their house. Two people allegedly involved in the murder have been arrested, they said.

According to police, Somveer had married Kushboo, 26, a native of Bihar, two years ago. The couple was expecting its first child. Udayveer, a brother of Somveer, in his police complaint alleged that his brother and sister-in-law were killed by their uncle Amar Singh, his son Satendra, and three others over land. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Siddharth Verma said that Udayveer informed them that his uncle and cousin along with three others had killed his brother and sister-in-law by hitting them with an iron rod on their heads.

''On the basis of the complaint we have arrested Amar Singh and his son Satendra. Further investigation is underway,'' said the officer. The bodies were sent for post mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)