UP: Tension breaks out after ex-village head beaten to death, police force deployed

Tension broke out in the Talgram police station area here after a former village head was allegedly beaten to death, police said on Thursday.

Following the incident, police force of several police stations and the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in the area. According to the BJP MLA from Chhibaramau, Archana Pandey, who visited the district hospital, the village head was a BJP worker.

The former gram pradhan of Naruiya village Arun Kumar Shakya had gone to get a hand pump installed in a primary school on Wednesday evening where he got into a dispute with the husband of the present village head Sarojini Devi, police said quoting the report filed by the aggrieved family.

It has been alleged that the dispute escalated and the husband of the present pradhan took the former pradhan hostage and beat him badly, police said, adding that he was taken to Talgram health centre from where he was referred to the district hospital after first aid.

Shakya died late in the night, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kunwar Anupam Singh who along with other senior officials reached the spot late in the night said there was a fight between two parties in the village in which former pradhan Arun Kumar Shakya was killed.

He said a report has been filed against nine people on behalf of the aggrieved party, of which almost all the accused have been arrested by the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)