Ukrainian military: Russia seeks long confrontation in Ukraine

Russia is seeking to turn the war in Ukraine into a long military confrontation and is training new divisions on the territory of neighbouring Belarus, a senior Ukrainian military officer said on Thursday.

But Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov told a news briefing that the likelihood of a military operation being launched from Belarusian territory remained low.

