Ukrainian military: Russia seeks long confrontation in Ukraine
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-12-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 15:15 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia is seeking to turn the war in Ukraine into a long military confrontation and is training new divisions on the territory of neighbouring Belarus, a senior Ukrainian military officer said on Thursday.
But Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov told a news briefing that the likelihood of a military operation being launched from Belarusian territory remained low.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Oleksiy Gromov
- Belarusian
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
- Russia
- Belarus
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine strikes digital trade agreement with Britain
WRAPUP 1-NATO vows more help for Ukraine as Russia attacks on multiple fronts
Ukraine urges for faster deliveries of weapons, aid as winter sets in
WRAPUP 2-NATO vows more help for Ukraine as Russia attacks on multiple fronts
Ukraine security service searches monastery, warns of 'subversive activities'