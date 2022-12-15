IAEA chief says to make all-out effort to stop North Korea's nuclear program

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said on Thursday the international organisation will make an all-out effort to stop North Korea's nuclear program and preserve international non-proliferation.

Grossi made the comments as he met South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol during a visit to Seoul, South Korea's presidential office said.

