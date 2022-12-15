Former civic official's husband assaulted
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-12-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 18:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Krishna Naik, the husband of former Udupi city municipal council president Shanta Naik, was attacked in his house at Manipal in Udupi district of Karnataka by a local resident on Thursday, police said.
The assailant, identified as Arjun, was later arrested. He barged into the house in the morning and attacked him with an iron rod, the police said.
Naik (50) with serious injuries was hospitalised.
Personal enmity is said to be the reason behind the attack, according to the police. A case has been registered, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arjun
- Krishna Naik
- Shanta Naik
- Manipal in Udupi
- Karnataka
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arjun Babuta, Vivaan Kapoor crowned champions at 65th NSCC
Khel Ratna Sharath Kamal and Arjuna awardees hail Usha's election as IOA president
Morale booster to get big laurels for the country: Arjuna Awardee Elavenil Valarivan
"Don't dare to play with our personal lives," Arjun Kapoor reacts to Malaika Arora's pregnancy rumours
Bharat Jodo Yatra under Rahul Gandhi's leadership scripting history, it has taken form of national movement: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge.