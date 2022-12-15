Left Menu

Former civic official's husband assaulted

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-12-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 18:35 IST
Former civic official's husband assaulted
Krishna Naik, the husband of former Udupi city municipal council president Shanta Naik, was attacked in his house at Manipal in Udupi district of Karnataka by a local resident on Thursday, police said.

The assailant, identified as Arjun, was later arrested. He barged into the house in the morning and attacked him with an iron rod, the police said.

Naik (50) with serious injuries was hospitalised.

Personal enmity is said to be the reason behind the attack, according to the police. A case has been registered, they added.

