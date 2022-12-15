G20 Summit: Delhi govt orders relocation of beggars from Kashmere Gate ISBT

In view of the G20 Summit, the city government has issued directions to remove and relocate beggars from the Hanuman Mandir area near the Kashmere Gate ISBT to night shelters of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), according to an official order issued on Thursday.

Delhi's Pragati Maidan is the main venue of the summit which will be held in September 2023.

A four-member committee, under the chief engineer of DUSIB, has been constituted to coordinate with government agencies, including deputy commissioner of police of the district concerned, and prepare an action plan by Tuesday ''for shifting these beggars in night shelters located at Dwarka and other places where spaces are available''.

''(The) CM has directed that beggars around Hanuman Mandir near ISBT should be removed and relocated in the night shelters of DUSIB. This exercise is necessitated keeping in view the meetings of the G20 summit,'' an order issued by DUSIB CEO K Mahesh said.

It said that under the Bombay Prevention of Begging Act, 1959, which has been extended to Delhi, it is the mandate of the Social Welfare Department to prevent begging and formulate schemes for the welfare of ''beggars''.

''However, as directed by the chief minister, DUSIB along with the Social Welfare Department shall take necessary action in the matter,'' the order read.

India took over the presidency of the G20 on December 1. The summit will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies starting in December.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries and the European Union. Its members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)