Two people injured in shooting at Pennsylvania medical facility - ABC affiliate

Two people were shot Thursday morning at a medical facility in Berks County, Pennsylvania, an ABC News affiliate reported, citing local police.

Police said the two people were being treated, but their conditions were not known, the report added. The shooter was accounted for and there was no threat to the community at this time, according to the police statement cited in the report.

