Biden calls for African Union to become permanent G20 member
Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 22:57 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday called for the African Union to become a permanent member of the Group of 20.
"Today I'm also calling for the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member," Biden said in remarks at a U.S.-Africa summit in Washington.
"Africa belongs to the table in every room, in every room where global challenges are being discussed, and in every institution where discussions are taking place," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- Biden
- Joe Biden
- Africa
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Republicans cry weakness, others see sense in Biden's China protest response
Why Macron? Biden state dinner highlights France's U.S. appeal
Biden to greets Prince, Princess of Wales in Boston
Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration- Politico
Biden hosts Macron amid friction over US climate law