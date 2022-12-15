Left Menu

Biden calls for African Union to become permanent G20 member

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday called for the African Union to become a permanent member of the Group of 20.

"Today I'm also calling for the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member," Biden said in remarks at a U.S.-Africa summit in Washington.

"Africa belongs to the table in every room, in every room where global challenges are being discussed, and in every institution where discussions are taking place," he said.

