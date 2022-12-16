Left Menu

Maha: Three held for stealing music systems from cars

Police have arrested three persons for allegedly stealing tapes and music systems from high-end cars in areas under Palghar and neighbouring Thane districts of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.The police recovered from them 20 music systems and two cars collectively worth Rs 10.32 lakh, he said.The accused were arrested by the Crime Unit-III of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate.There had been several cases of theft of costly music systemcar tapes from expensive cars in the region, after which the crime unit was asked to probe the cases and nab the accused.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 16-12-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 10:19 IST
Maha: Three held for stealing music systems from cars
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested three persons for allegedly stealing tapes and music systems from high-end cars in areas under Palghar and neighbouring Thane districts of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

The police recovered from them 20 music systems and two cars collectively worth Rs 10.32 lakh, he said.

The accused were arrested by the Crime Unit-III of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate.

''There had been several cases of theft of costly music system/car tapes from expensive cars in the region, after which the crime unit was asked to probe the cases and nab the accused. Working on intelligence inputs and CCTV footage, the police zeroed on the accused,'' senior inspector Pramod Badakh of the crime unit-III said.

The accused were in the age group of 19 to 36, he said. Fifteen cases of car music system theft have been detected following their arrest. These offences had occurred under the limits of Virar, Tulinj, Achole, Manikpur, Arnala, Nayanagar, Kashimira and Vithalwadi police stations.

One of the accused is a history-sheeter, against whom 35 offences of car music system theft were registered in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India
4
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022