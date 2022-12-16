Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping minor girl in 2015
A court here has sentenced a 22-year-old man to 16 years' imprisonment for the rape of a 15-year-old girl, a government advocate said on Friday.
Special Judge Sures Kumar Gupta pronounced the judgement on Thursday while also imposing a fine of Rs 45,000 on convict Rajendra Patel, advocate Sarnam Singh said.
According to the complaint lodged against Patel by the minor's mother, the girl was raped by the man on June 22, 2015.
The court also ordered that half of the penalty amount be awarded to the minor girl.
