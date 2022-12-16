Left Menu

Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping minor girl in 2015

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 16-12-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 13:13 IST
Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping minor girl in 2015
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has sentenced a 22-year-old man to 16 years' imprisonment for the rape of a 15-year-old girl, a government advocate said on Friday.

Special Judge Sures Kumar Gupta pronounced the judgement on Thursday while also imposing a fine of Rs 45,000 on convict Rajendra Patel, advocate Sarnam Singh said.

According to the complaint lodged against Patel by the minor's mother, the girl was raped by the man on June 22, 2015.

The court also ordered that half of the penalty amount be awarded to the minor girl.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022