Lebanon's caretaker PM says those responsible for Irish soldier's death will be punished
Lebanon's caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati said on Friday that investigations into the killing of an Irish soldier on a U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon were ongoing, adding that those responsible "will be punished", according to a statement.
The soldier was shot and killed late on Wednesday, and a second soldier was in a critical condition after a hostile crowd surrounded their armoured vehicle, Ireland's defence minister said on Thursday.
