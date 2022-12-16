Left Menu

Lebanon's caretaker PM says those responsible for Irish soldier's death will be punished

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 16-12-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 14:26 IST
Lebanon's caretaker PM says those responsible for Irish soldier's death will be punished
Najib Mikati
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati said on Friday that investigations into the killing of an Irish soldier on a U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon were ongoing, adding that those responsible "will be punished", according to a statement.

The soldier was shot and killed late on Wednesday, and a second soldier was in a critical condition after a hostile crowd surrounded their armoured vehicle, Ireland's defence minister said on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022