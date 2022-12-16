India, Nepal begin joint military training exercise

India and Nepal on Friday began the 16th edition of the joint military training exercise to share theoretical and practical experiences in jungle warfare related to counter-terrorism military skills as well as disaster management.

A team from the Indian Army arrived in Nepal on Wednesday to participate in the ''Surya Kiran'' military training exercises taking place at Saljhandi in the Rupandehi district of Lumbini Zone near the Nepal-India border.

The joint military exercise includes relief work and medical treatment as part of the disaster management and counter-terrorism practices, a press statement issued by the Nepal Army said.

Nepali Army official Bima Kumar Wagley is leading a 334-member Nepali team and Indian Army's Colonel Himanshu Bahuguna is leading another 334-member team during the joint military exercise that will last till December 29.

The 'Surya Kiran' exercise is conducted annually in Nepal and India. The 15th edition of the joint exercise was held in Pithoragarh, India.

During the joint exercise, the soldiers will put into practice theoretical knowledge of jungle warfare relating to counter-mutiny and counter-terrorism military skill and disaster management, according to the Nepal Army headquarters.

The army personnel of the two countries will also share each other's theoretical, practical, as well as special experiences.

Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old "Roti Beti" relationship.

The country shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states – Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Land-locked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services.

