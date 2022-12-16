Palghar: Two held for killing man who hit them for stealing drumsticks

Two persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly killing a man over a dispute about theft of drumsticks in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said.

The two were allegedly beaten up by the deceased after they were caught stealing drumsticks from his farm on December 6, the official said.

''On December 14, the body of Gare was found on his farm. A probe zeroed in on the two accused, who are in the 24-26 age group and are residents of Paalsunda in Mokhada area. They had beaten him to death,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)