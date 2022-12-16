Sri Lankan court directs Army to produce missing LTTE cadre 13 years after his surrender

A top Sri Lankan court on Friday asked the Army to produce before it on March 22 a missing LTTE cadre who surrendered during the final days of the armed conflict 13 years ago.

The order by the High Court in Vavuniya located in the northern province of Sri Lanka came after it heard a writ petition from the wife of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) cadre Selliah Visvanathan who claimed that her husband surrendered to the Sri Lanka Army in Mullaithivu on May 18, 2009, but there has been no information about him thereafter.

On Friday the Army was ordered to produce Visvanathan in court on March 22.

''The High Court ordered Selliah Visvanathan to be produced in court on March 22 having heard the habeas corpus application filed by Visvanathan’s wife in 2013,'' Attorney KS Ratnavale told PTI.

In the petition, Visvanathan's wife stated that he then in his 30s had surrendered to the Sri Lanka Army in Mullaithivu on May 18, 2009, a day before the government troops declared the military victory over the LTTE ending their three-decades-old armed campaign to carve out a separate Tamil homeland in the Northern and Eastern provinces.

The court held that the Army had failed to disprove Visvanathan’s wife’s claim that he had surrendered to the military.

So the surrenderee must now be produced in court as directed by the court, Attorney Ratnavale said.

The LTTE ran a military campaign for a separate Tamil homeland in the northern and eastern provinces of the island nation for nearly 30 years before its collapse in 2009 after the Sri Lankan Army killed its supreme leader Velupillai Prabhakaran.

The Tamils alleged that thousands were massacred during the final stages of the war that ended in 2009 when the government forces killed Prabhakaran.

The Sri Lankan Army denies the charge, claiming it was a humanitarian operation to rid the Tamils of LTTE's control.

At the end of the civil war, the United Nations accused both sides of atrocities, especially during the conflict’s final stages. International rights groups claim at least 40,000 ethnic Tamil civilians were killed in the final stages of the war.

The UN rights body had recommended international investigations into the accusations.

Sri Lanka's government remains consistently opposed to an international mechanism to try the troops.

However, in recent years the Army had taken action to rehabilitate over 11,000 LTTE members and release them to society having given them English language and vocational skills training.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)