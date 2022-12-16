Left Menu

Charge-sheeted accused arrested in terror conspiracy case in Tamil Nadu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 20:36 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a man wanted in an arms recovery case related to the revival of terror activities of LTTE in Tamil Nadu, an official said.

Kabilar A alias ''Kabilan'', a resident of Ayyanarappan Koil Street, was arrested from Orathanadu area of Thanjavur district, the spokesperson of the NIA said.

He was among three persons charge-sheeted by the NIA on November 11 and was evading arrest, the official said.

The case related to the recovery of two country-made pistols, ammunition and gunpowder from the two accused during a vehicle check near Puliyampatti division in Omalur police station area of Salem district in Tamil Nadu on May 19.

The NIA took over the case on July 25 and said three accused persons created an outfit named World Tamil Justice Case (WTJC) inspired by LTTE, and had manufactured arms, ammunition and explosives to carry out violent acts and subversive activities.

