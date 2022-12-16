Uttarakhand High Court asks govt to pay Rs 35 lakh to acid attack survivor

The Uttarakhand High Court on Friday directed the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 35 lakh to an acid attack survivor.

The woman had approached the court seeking better compensation along with medical benefits and a job after the state government gave her an ex-gratia of Rs 1.80 lakh. An acid attack by her spurned ''lover'' when she was a student of class 12 had left the survivor with 60 per cent burns. Though she survived the attack it damaged 50 per cent of her hearing ability.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra pronounced the judgement after hearing the argument of the victim's counsel Snigdha Tiwari who said the state must help the victim as she has become disabled and will have to spend all her life as a dependent.

If the state can spend crores on political matters, it is only fair that suitable compensation be granted to the victim to help her lead a life of dignity, the lawyer argued.

