LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Peru protests blockade roads, force five airports to close

Peru protests blockade roads, force five airports to close LIMA - Protesters blocked key roads and forced the closure of five airports in Peru amid violent protests that flared up again on Friday and have left at least 16 dead, following the ousting and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo.

Eight people were killed on Thursday in clashes between security forces and protesters in Ayacucho, according to local authorities, after a Supreme Court panel ordered an 18-month pretrial detention for Castillo while he is investigated over charges of "rebellion and conspiracy." Mexican president condemns gun attack on prominent journalist

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday condemned an apparent assassination attempt on a prominent news anchor and critic of the president who said assailants had opened fire on him while he was driving his car. Television and radio presenter Ciro Gomez Leyva said on Twitter two unidentified people on a motorcycle had shot at him around 200 meters (660 feet) from his home on Thursday night, and shared images of bullet impacts on the vehicle.

Thanks to the vehicle's armor, he was still alive, he said. Gomez was back on the air on his morning radio show on Friday. Honduras signs U.N. deal paving way for anti-corruption commission

TEGUCIGALPA - Honduras and the United Nations on Thursday signed an agreement that paves the way for a new international anti-corruption commission in the Central American nation, where widespread graft has fueled violence and spurred mass migration. Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina signed a memorandum of understanding in New York with U.N. Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca, in the presence of U.N. chief Antonio Guterres and leftist President Xiomara Castro. (Compiled by Steven Grattan Editing by Alistair Bell)

