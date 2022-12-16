Sikkim to host two G20 meetings: chief coordinator

Sikkim will be the only state in the Northeast to host two G20 meetings in March next year, Chief Coordinator for India's G20 presidency Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday.

Of the 215-odd meetings of various groups of G20 taking place across 56 cities in the country, Sikkim will be hosting two meetings -- Business (B20) on March 16 and Start-up 20 two days later, he said.

The Himalayan state has been chosen to host the business and start-up meetings of G20 in view of its scenic beauty, and infrastructure and accommodation facilities available in the state, the senior Indian Foreign Service official said.

The two meetings will be attended by around 80 delegates from G20 countries. Shringla was on a day-long visit to Sikkim during which he attended a meeting with senior state government officials, including Chief Secretary V B Pathak, on the preparation for the upcoming G20 meetings to held in the state.

He discussed the nitty-gritty pertaining to accommodation, security, venues for the meetings, transportation, cultural events with the officials and sought the state government's support to make the events successful.

Pathak assured him that the state government will make the G20 meetings in Sikkim memorable.

