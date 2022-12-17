Mexico says hopes to reach agreement with U.S. on corn in January
Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 00:38 IST
Mexico and the United States aim to reach agreement in January over a dispute concerning corn, the Mexican foreign ministry said on Friday, after officials from the two countries held talks in Washington.
In a statement, the ministry said talks would continue in the meantime as the two sides worked to reach a deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement