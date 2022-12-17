Left Menu

Bangladeshi national arrested in UP's Firozabad

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 17-12-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 15:23 IST
Bangladeshi national arrested in UP's Firozabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police here have arrested a Bangladeshi national and recovered 3,15,000 Bangladeshi taka from him, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said 80-year-old Afsar Ali, a resident of Nauga district of Bangladesh was living illegally in Firozabad. He was detained as soon as police came to know about him.

He was unable to produce his Bangladeshi passport, the SP said.

A case has been registered against him under IPC and Foreigners' Act, Mishra said, adding that Ali is being interrogated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022