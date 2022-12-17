Bangladeshi national arrested in UP's Firozabad
PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 17-12-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 15:23 IST
Police here have arrested a Bangladeshi national and recovered 3,15,000 Bangladeshi taka from him, police said on Saturday.
Superintendent of Police (City) Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said 80-year-old Afsar Ali, a resident of Nauga district of Bangladesh was living illegally in Firozabad. He was detained as soon as police came to know about him.
He was unable to produce his Bangladeshi passport, the SP said.
A case has been registered against him under IPC and Foreigners' Act, Mishra said, adding that Ali is being interrogated.
