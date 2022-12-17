Left Menu

Erdogan says courts will fix any mistakes after Istanbul mayor's sentencing

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that the courts would correct any mistakes in an appeal process after the jailing of Istanbul's opposition mayor, and in the meantime Turks had no right to ignore legal rulings. In his first direct comments on Wednesday's conviction of Ekrem Imamoglu - a potential challenger to Erdogan who was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison and handed a political ban - Erdogan said he did not care who is the opposition candidate in next year's elections.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 18:39 IST
Erdogan says courts will fix any mistakes after Istanbul mayor's sentencing
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that the courts would correct any mistakes in an appeal process after the jailing of Istanbul's opposition mayor, and in the meantime Turks had no right to ignore legal rulings.

In his first direct comments on Wednesday's conviction of Ekrem Imamoglu - a potential challenger to Erdogan who was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison and handed a political ban - Erdogan said he did not care who is the opposition candidate in next year's elections. Imamoglu was prosecuted for insulting public officials in 2019, when he criticised a decision to cancel the first round of municipal elections that he won against the 25-year incumbent government of Erdogan's AK Party.

"There's still no final court decision yet. The case will go to the Court of Appeals and the Court of Cassation," Erdogan said. "If the courts have made a mistake, it will be corrected. They're trying to pull us into this game." Imamoglu's conviction has rallied the opposition bloc around what it sees as a fight for democracy, the rule of law and justice. Thousands have gathered at rallies led by Imamoglu, who has said he plans to appeal his conviction.

"There have been many court rulings that we have harshly criticised ourselves, but that doesn't give anyone the right to insult judges or to ignore court rulings," Erdogan told a rally at Mardin in Turkey's southeast. Critics say Turkey's judiciary has been bent to Erdogan's will to punish his critics. The government says they are independent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022