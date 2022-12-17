Mumbai Sea Link accident: Sessions court denies bail to SUV driver

A sessions court here on Saturday denied bail to the driver of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) that rammed into multiple vehicles on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link on October 5, killing five persons.

SUV driver Irfan Abdul Rahim Bilakiya was arrested soon after and was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

He was denied bail on Saturday by Additional Sessions Judge V S Gaike, though details of the order have not been made available.

Earlier, a metropolitan magistrate court in Dadar too had rejected his bail plea. Bilakiya had sought bail from the magistrate court claiming the accident was a result of system failure and an outcome of contributory negligence on part of the government authorities who failed to take appropriate safety measures after a mishap that took place at the site some time earlier.

Bilakiya, who has a construction business, was returning home from Jogeshwari when he allegedly rammed his SUV into three stationary cars and an ambulance on the bridge. Five persons were killed and eight injured in the accident.

