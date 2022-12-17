Left Menu

Mumbai Sea Link accident: Sessions court denies bail to SUV driver

A sessions court here on Saturday denied bail to the driver of the sports utility vehicle SUV that rammed into multiple vehicles on Mumbais Bandra-Worli Sea Link on October 5, killing five persons.SUV driver Irfan Abdul Rahim Bilakiya was arrested soon after and was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.He was denied bail on Saturday by Additional Sessions Judge V S Gaike, though details of the order have not been made available.Earlier, a metropolitan magistrate court in Dadar too had rejected his bail plea.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 19:38 IST
Mumbai Sea Link accident: Sessions court denies bail to SUV driver
  • Country:
  • India

A sessions court here on Saturday denied bail to the driver of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) that rammed into multiple vehicles on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link on October 5, killing five persons.

SUV driver Irfan Abdul Rahim Bilakiya was arrested soon after and was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

He was denied bail on Saturday by Additional Sessions Judge V S Gaike, though details of the order have not been made available.

Earlier, a metropolitan magistrate court in Dadar too had rejected his bail plea. Bilakiya had sought bail from the magistrate court claiming the accident was a result of system failure and an outcome of contributory negligence on part of the government authorities who failed to take appropriate safety measures after a mishap that took place at the site some time earlier.

Bilakiya, who has a construction business, was returning home from Jogeshwari when he allegedly rammed his SUV into three stationary cars and an ambulance on the bridge. Five persons were killed and eight injured in the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022