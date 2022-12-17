Left Menu

Mumbai: Woman files second rape case against man after he obtains bail in first one

A 32-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage in Oshiwara, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.This is the second rape case the woman, who is already married, has filed against the man, the official added.She had filed a rape case in Kashimira police station in August, but the accused had got bail from a Thane court after submitting an affidavit that he would marry her.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 22:40 IST
Mumbai: Woman files second rape case against man after he obtains bail in first one
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage in Oshiwara, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

This is the second rape case the woman, who is already married, has filed against the man, the official added.

''She had filed a rape case in Kashimira police station in August, but the accused had got bail from a Thane court after submitting an affidavit that he would marry her. She has now filed a second case claiming the man raped her recently in a lodge in Jogeshwari,'' he said.

''She has also alleged the man beat her up demanding she withdraw the rape case filed in Kashimira in Thane district. We have registered a rape case and are probing further,'' the Oshiwara police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global
4
Research reveals origins of Cancer-like condition in children

Research reveals origins of Cancer-like condition in children

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022