Hands, legs tied with wire, man's charred body found in Rajasthan

A charred body of a man was found in an empty plot near a farm in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district on Sunday morning, police said.

The hands and legs of the man, aged around 40 years, were tied with a wire, SHO (Purani Abadi) Surjeet Kumar said.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder, he said, adding efforts are being made to identify the body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)