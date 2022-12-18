Hands, legs tied with wire, man's charred body found in Rajasthan
A charred body of a man was found in an empty plot near a farm in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district on Sunday morning, police said.
The hands and legs of the man, aged around 40 years, were tied with a wire, SHO (Purani Abadi) Surjeet Kumar said.
Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder, he said, adding efforts are being made to identify the body.
