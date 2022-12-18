Left Menu

Man held for sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 18-12-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 20:43 IST
A man has been arrested in Latur in Maharashtra for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on December 14 in Udgir, the official added.

''The 48-year-old accused took the girl to his home and sexually assaulted her, He was held on the same day after the child told her mother about the ordeal,'' he said.

He has been charged under Indian Penal Code section 376AB (rape on woman under 12 years of age) and other provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

