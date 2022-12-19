Opposition parties walk out of RS
Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha walked out of the House on Monday after the Chair rejected demands for a debate on Chinese incursion on the borders.Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected all the nine notices under rule 267 saying they were not in order. However, Congress and other parties kept insisting on their demand for suspension of business so the issue could be taken up.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 12:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha walked out of the House on Monday after the Chair rejected demands for a debate on Chinese incursion on the borders.
Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected all the nine notices under rule 267 saying they were not in order. However, Congress and other parties kept insisting on their demand for suspension of business so the issue could be taken up. But the chair did not relent, leading to MPs of the Congress, Left, DMK and other parties staging a walkout.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- House
- Jagdeep Dhankhar
- Chair
- Chinese
- Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fan buying famed 'Goonies' house in Oregon, listed for $1.7M
Navlakha's partner surrenders liquor, cigarettes to police after NIA raises objection to it in house arrest premises
Protesters near White House demand 'Free China!'
Boxing powerhouse Cuba lets women boxers compete
White House asks Republicans to condemn Trump remarks on U.S. Constitution