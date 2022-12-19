Left Menu

Two policemen killed as Taliban militants take hostages in northwest Pakistan

At least two policemen were killed and many others injured when Pakistani Taliban militants seized a counter-terrorism centre and took some people hostage in the Bannu district of Pakistans troubled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.One of the militants, who had been arrested and being interrogated at Counter-Terrorism Department CTD police station inside the cantonment, on Sunday snatched an AK-47 from the police and opened fire.He then freed other suspects being held at the building who took control of the compound.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 19-12-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 12:18 IST
Two policemen killed as Taliban militants take hostages in northwest Pakistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least two policemen were killed and many others injured when Pakistani Taliban militants seized a counter-terrorism centre and took some people hostage in the Bannu district of Pakistan's troubled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

One of the militants, who had been arrested and being interrogated at Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station inside the cantonment, on Sunday snatched an AK-47 from the police and opened fire.

He then freed other suspects being held at the building who took control of the compound. They also took several policemen hostage.

The situation is still tense 17 hours after the incident as a military operation is going on.

Two policemen were killed in the shooting, sources said.

Akram Khan Durrani, a former chief minister of the province, and sitting provincial minister Malik Shah Muhammad have reached Bannu to initiate talks with the militants.

Both Durrani and Muhammad hail from Bannu.

Militants have demanded the security forces to provide them with a helicopter to reach Afghanistan safely.

Mohammad Iqbal, the District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu, said that there was no attack from outside and one of the militants snatched the rifle from police during interrogation and neutralised the guards deployed at the building, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. "They are in control of the building and we have cordoned off the entire Bannu cantonment," he added.

The Internet services in the Bannu cantonment have been suspended. Banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a statement said that several of its members were among those who took Bannu CTD Staff hostage.

It asked the government to shift prisoners either to South or North Waziristan where the TTP has hideouts otherwise army will be responsible for all damages. Earlier, a video released by the TTP militants from inside the CTD compound claimed that nine police personnel were in their captivity and demanded safe passage to Afghanistan by air in exchange for the release of the hostages. .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022