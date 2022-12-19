Left Menu

Death toll in Afghan fuel tanker explosion rises to 31

The death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in a tunnel north of the Afghan capital, Kabul, rose to 31 on Monday, a Taliban government spokesman said as more bodies were pulled out from the site and rescuers continued to search for survivors.

PTI | Islamabad/Ankara | Updated: 19-12-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 17:03 IST
Death toll in Afghan fuel tanker explosion rises to 31

The death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in a tunnel north of the Afghan capital, Kabul, rose to 31 on Monday, a Taliban government spokesman said as more bodies were pulled out from the site and rescuers continued to search for survivors. The cause of the blast on Saturday evening in Salang Tunnel, around 130 kilometers (80 miles) from Kabul, remained unclear. The tunnel, originally built in the 1960s to assist the Soviet invasion, is a key link between north and south Afghanistan.

Initially, at least 19 people were reported killed. A Health Ministry spokesman, Sharafat Zaman Amarkhail, said the number of fatalities climbed to 31 and that 37 people were injured. Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai expressed his condolences over the blast, saying he received news about the dead and injured in the explosion in Parwan province with “great sadness.” “I offer my deepest condolences to the families of the victims of this tragic incident and pray for the quick recovery of the injured,” he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022