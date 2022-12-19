Left Menu

Mobile phones recovered from inmates in Mandoli jail, prison officials suspended

Two deputy superintendents of police and three head wardens were suspended after mobile phones and handmade knives were recovered from inmates of Mandoli jail here, officials said on Monday.Acting on a tip-off, Director General Prisons Sanjay Baniwal constituted a special vigilance team at prison headquarters for a major crackdown on communication gadgets smuggled into the jail, said Additional Inspector General Delhi prisons HPS Sran.

Acting on a tip-off, Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Baniwal constituted a special vigilance team at prison headquarters for a major crackdown on communication gadgets smuggled into the jail, said Additional Inspector General (Delhi prisons) HPS Sran. The raid was conducted by the team along with 104 Tamil Nadu Special Police personnel on Sunday from 9.25 pm to 10.50 pm, leading to the recovery of eight mobile phones, officials said. The mobile phones were recovered from hidden spots like toilet doors, behind the tiles, water tanks and non-working water pipelines among others, the AIG said.

Sources said the phones were recovered from three hardcore criminals, including one from the Gogi gang. One of the three accused had four phones in his possession. Apart from this, eight handmade knives, some loose tobacco and white lime were also recovered, he said. After the recovery of mobile phones, the prison department has also started an internal probe to inquire about the role of jail staff in this matter, the AIG said.

