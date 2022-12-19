Man knifed to death in AIMIM corporator office

A 22-year-old man died after being attacked in the office of an AIMIM Corporator here on Monday, police said.

The man said to be a relative of the Corporator was attacked with a knife when the victim was alone in the office, the police said. He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

A senior police official said the reason behind the attack was not known. He added that investigations were on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)