German court convicts former secretary at Nazi death camp

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 20-12-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 15:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A German court on Tuesday convicted a 97-year-old woman of being an accessory to murder for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp during World War II.

The Itzehoe state court gave Irmgard Furchner a two-year suspended sentence, German news agency dpa reported. That was in line with what prosecutors had sought; the defence had called for her acquittal.

Furchner was accused of being part of the apparatus that helped the camp function.

She was alleged to have "aided and abetted those in charge of the camp in the systematic killing of those imprisoned there between June 1943 and April 1945 in her function as a stenographer and typist in the camp commandant's office."

