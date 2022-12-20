Left Menu

Minor boy held for committing 2 robberies in 3 days at Def Col house

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 16:19 IST
representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A juvenile was apprehended for allegedly breaking into the same house in south Delhi's Defence Colony area twice in three days, police said on Tuesday.

On December 11, Defence Colony resident Aman Raj Khanna had lodged a complaint to report a theft in his house the previous night around 3.40 am, police said. He had reported stolen one iPad, a few mobile phones, some antique coins, a pair of headphones, a few other electronic items, and around Rs 12,000 cash, a senior police officer said.

Only two days later, on December 14, someone broke into his house again, but this time Khanna woke up, raised an alarm, and forced the thieves to flee -- but not without another mobile phone.

He reported the matter again to police the next day which checked the CCTV footage and zeroed in on a young boy from nearby Garhi area, who they then apprehended.

The minor has since revealed that there was another person involved in the theft and the two divided the stolen items between them, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

An iPad, a tab, the antique coins, and mobile phones were recovered from his possession. His associate is absconding and will be nabbed soon, police said.

